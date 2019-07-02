Fourth-party logistics provider (4PL) MonarchFx said Tuesday that same-day delivery provider DeliveryCircle LLC has joined the Monarch alliance, expanding Monarch's capabilities in the e-commerce fulfillment segment.

As a 4PL, Monarch, a unit of Raleigh, North Carolina-based consultancy Tompkins International, manages an array of logistics providers as well as supporting technology. It launched in 2017 in an effort to give e-tailers a low capital investment alternate fulfillment service to companies like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The Monarch structure is unusual because logistics consultancies rarely, if ever, stray into actual day-to-day operations.

"We are excited about the market opportunity MonarchFx has in front of them and are extremely proud to be part of their delivery solutions offerings," said Vijaya Rao, DeliveryCircle's CEO, said in a statement.

