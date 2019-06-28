Market Overview

Slack Is Out Sick: Platform's Users Experience Malfunctions
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 28, 2019 10:56am   Comments
Slack Is Out Sick: Platform's Users Experience Malfunctions

Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK)'s platform was experiencing functionality issues Friday morning. 

The cloud-based workplace messaging app had issues such as messages going through twice and an inability to edit some messages. 

Slack acknowledged the issues and said they began just before 8 a.m. Friday, according to Business Insider.

The company listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange through a direct listing on June 20 and the stock opened at $38.50 versus its reference point of $26 per share.

Despite the glitches, Slack shares were higher by 0.58% at $36.46 at the time of publication Friday. 

Slack IPO Opens at $38.50 Per Share

Slack's Direct Listing: The Pros And Cons

Photo courtesy of Slack. 

Posted-In: Business InsiderNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
