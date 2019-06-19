Market Overview

Melinta Therapeutics Shares Up 200% After FDA Accepts sNDA For Bacterial Pneumonia Drug
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 19, 2019 12:05pm   Comments
Melinta Therapeutics Shares Up 200% After FDA Accepts sNDA For Bacterial Pneumonia Drug

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares are trading higher after the company said the FDA accepted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for priority review of its BAXDELA sNDA for the treatment of community acquired bacterial pneumonia.

"Due to the rise of antibiotic resistance and an aging population, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, or CABP, remains a challenge for healthcare professionals and has led to a need for new treatment options," said Sue Cammarata, chief medical officer of Melinta.

"BAXDELA's potency and activity against the most common bacterial pathogens seen in CABP indicate it could play a significant role in the treatment of this life-threatening illness, if approved. We look forward to working with the FDA to help evaluate bringing this potential option to people with CABP as soon as possible."

Melinta Therapeutics shares were trading up 201% at $5.96 at time of publication.

