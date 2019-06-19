Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Harley-Davidson Inks New Partnership In China

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2019 9:49am   Comments
Share:
Harley-Davidson Inks New Partnership In China

Iconic motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) reached an agreement with the Chinese manufacturer Qianjiang to build a small motorcycle that will be sold in global markets, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. 

What Happened

Harley-Davidson's new partnership calls for Qianjiang to manufacture a new motorcycle with an engine displacement of 338 cubic centimeters, WSJ said.

That makes it the the company's smallest bike in decades and nearly half the size of the typical 601 cubic centimeter engine in most motorcycles sold in the U.S.

Even though the bike is small, it will still be considered a premium product in the Chinese market, the report said. The Chinese manufacturer boasts the necessary experience in building small motorcycles and has the expertise to ensure the bike looks and sounds like a classic Harley motorcycle.

Why It's Important

Harley is front-and-center in the growing global trade war. President Donald Trump blasted Harley in a Tweet in August 2018 and said it was "great" consumers were threatening to boycott the company if it moved production outside the U.S.

What's Next

Harley's announcement is consistent with the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company's prior comments to the effect that it will move production overseas to avoid new duties, WSJ said.

The company will continue looking at other factories in China and in other Asian countries for additional production, according to Wednesday's report; the company has guided to increase the mix of international sales from 42% of total sales in 2018 to 50% by 2027.

Harley shares were up 0.74% at $35.24 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Harley-Davidson Beats Low Q1 Expectations, But Analyst Says US Retail Environment Challenging

'Easy Rider,' Harder Sell For Young People: UBS Asks Whether Harley-Davidson's Moment Has Passed

Photo courtesy of Harley-Davidson. 

Posted-In: The Wall Street JournalNews Global Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOG)

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Ford, Halliburton, Microsoft, Tesla And More
Harley-Davidson Beats Low Q1 Expectations, But Analyst Says US Retail Environment Challenging
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 24, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher
Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

EUR/USD: Fearful Of The Fed

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday