Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

ECB Could Be Getting Set To Cut Interest Rates
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2019 8:32am   Comments
Share:
ECB Could Be Getting Set To Cut Interest Rates

The European Central Bank could see rate cuts as a toolkit for new stimulus.

On Tuesday, the European stock market recovered from early falls as ECB President Mario Draghi promised more monetary stimulus if the economy does not improve. ForexLive reports the Euro is under renewed pressure now as Draghi comes out with the dovish hammer to knock down the currency.

Taking to Twitter, U.S. President Donald Trump responded:

Related Links:

Stocks Fall As ECB Cuts Growth Guidance, Bank Stimulus Plan Falls Flat

US Trade Deficit Hits 10-Year High

Posted-In: ecb European Central BankNews Eurozone Global Econ #s Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + VGK)

Ross: Don't Get Your Hopes Up For US-China Trade Deal At G-20
The Week In Cannabis: Colorado Hits $1B In Sales, Harborside In Canada, Kroger Embraces CBD, And More
Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Depart As White House Press Secretary
Pompeo's Response To Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attacks Sends Stocks Lower
This Day In Market History: S&P 500 Quotes Delivered Every 15 Seconds
Understanding US-China Trade Negotiations: The Ultimatum Game
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session