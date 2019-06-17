FreightWaves and Convoy recently teamed up to present the first annual Shipper of Choice Award to a top-notch manufacturer, distributor or retailer. Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) ranked number 4 out of 25 award winners.

The first-of-its-kind award was created to recognize shippers committed to eliminating inefficiencies from the supply chain and aiming to be excellent partners for their carriers.

There are several ways companies can become known as "shippers of choice," including things as simple as providing bathrooms and coffee for drivers waiting to load at their docks. Being a shipper of choice also means working to improve on elements of the supply chain that have a bearing on goods movement even if they aren't specific to transport services.

Conagra Brands takes a collaborative approach with suppliers that can innovate and grow, the company said. That collaboration allows Conagra to stand out from its competitors and bring its food products to retail customers and consumers.

"We're focused on optimizing our operating strategy and planning systems to meet the evolving needs of our customers, while continuing to serve them with excellence," said Craig Weiss, senior vice president of logistics and planning for Conagra Brands.

The company's "effective distribution network of transportation suppliers is adapting to modern delivery expectations by increasing speed and accuracy now more than ever before," Weiss explained. "We recognize that part of building our effective network is listening to carriers, eliminating waste for our transportation suppliers and providing facilities that their drivers want to service."

Carrier-members of the Truckload Carriers Association and the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) voted for Shippers of Choice based on qualities such as flexibility and detention on a five-star scale, with a possible total score of 25 points.

"The Shipper of Choice Award is all about increasing transparency as we highlight innovative best practices that keep freight moving and contribute to a healthy freight community," FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller said.

Image sourced from Google