Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Caterpillar Reports 6% Year-Over-Year Sales Increase
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 13, 2019 10:07am   Comments
Share:
Caterpillar Reports 6% Year-Over-Year Sales Increase

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT)'s Thursday 8-K filing shows that three-month global retail sales — March through May — were up 6% year-over-year.

The 8-K is a form used to notify investors in U.S. public companies of events that may be important to shareholders or the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Caterpillar shares were trading higher by 0.7% to $127.99 at the time of publication. 

Related Links: 

Analysts: Amazon's Exit From Restaurant Delivery Implies Less Competition For Grubhub

Understanding US-China Trade Negotiations: The Ultimatum Game

Posted-In: News Retail Sales Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAT)

Boomerang Seems To Continue As Caterpillar, Nvidia, Apple Among Early Gainers
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Caterpillar Trade
Emerging & Frontier Markets: Going Abroad Without Leaving The Office
Alibaba, Macy's Report Solid Results but Chinese, U.S. Retail Sales Disappoint
As Trade Tensions Ease Slightly, Tech, Industrial Shares In Focus
Why Boeing Could Be A Big Loser In US-China Trade War
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

As Oil Prices Jump, Energy Shares Help Fuel Market Rally