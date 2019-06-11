TranStrategy Partners + Hubtek Join Blockchain In Transport Alliance

With over 16 years of experience developing growth strategies for over 300 companies in the logistics industry in North America, TranStrategy Partners knows how to grow businesses. Now, it is evolving into a next-generation company that will take advantage of cost-effective nearshore talent sourcing while still developing and providing successful growth strategies.

With this change comes a new name – Hubtek.

In addition to the new name, Hubtek has also joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA).

"One of the main reasons why Hubtek joined BITA is because we want to stay ahead of the game and facilitate visibility to our customers in the transportation industry through blockchain applications," said Ricky Gonzalez, CEO of Hubtek.

"There's a great responsibility we carry when engaging our audience in regard to security, world-class processes, supply chain visibility and technology to simplify our clients' most complex processes," Gonzalez explained. "We are hopeful blockchain will tackle some of these challenges when the technology is more mature."

Gonzalez concluded by stating, "Ultimately, we trust BITA to be the most engaged and serious party on any blockchain advancement, and that's why we became a member of the Alliance."

BiTA President Patrick Duffy said, "On behalf of the members of BiTA, I welcome Hubtek to the organization. I look forward to the contributions its staff can make to the efforts BiTA is making to bring blockchain to the transportation and logistics sectors."

Hubtek is a technology and talent firm that augments the journey of companies in the logistics industry by providing access to skilled and affordable staff, process automation, transportation management system implementation, digitization, growth advisory and solving complex business problems.

Hubtek was formed as a joint venture between TranStrategy Partners in the U.S. and the Incall talent management team in Colombia. TranStrategy has helped companies such as Becker Logistics, Eagle Transportation, Roar Logistics, Penske Logistics and Port City Logistics with their growth strategies, just to name a few.

With TranStrategy's experience developing growth strategy solutions and the Incall management team's experience managing BPOs, the two have joined to create a formidable team delivering a world class co-employment program.

Hubtek's combination of English-speaking talent from Colombia, top notch technology and high-quality processes provides companies a growth strategy for success. Hubtek brings together a co-employment model in which it sets KPIs, metrics and procedures that help companies outgrow their challenges.

In addition, Hubtek includes growth strategies for success. This is an all-inclusive package that provides the training and supplies necessary for Hubtek's employees in Colombia to get the job done. It is the perfect strategy for growth without risk.

The management and employees of Hubtek are confident that with this development, a great resource can be provided for the U.S. logistics industry.

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications.

