'Mars Acquired The Moon In A Stock Swap': The Best Responses To Trump's Planetary Mix-Up

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration should forget about going back to the Moon and should instead focus on other things — like "Mars of which the Moon is part of."

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

Twitter followers were quick to correct Trump. Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and the second-smallest planet in the solar system after Mercury. The two moons of Mars are Phobos and Deimos.

In contrast, the Moon is an astronomical body that orbits Earth and is the planet's only permanent natural satellite.

The U.S. is the only country to have ever put people on the moon. Russia, Japan, China, the European Space Agency and India have all made visits to the moon via probes.

Trump’s comments came after NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the agency won't be able to meet a 2024 deadline to land astronauts on the moon unless unless the Trump administration provides an additional $1.6 billion in funding.

Here's a sampling of how Twitter reacted to Trump's cosmic error.

The moon is not part of Mars. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 7, 2019

*frank sinatra voice*

Fly me to the moon

Let me play among the stars

Let me tell you facts I know

The moon is part of Mars — rachel syme (@rachsyme) June 7, 2019

Wrong. I attach a diagram for your reference. pic.twitter.com/R96QYc9QkG — PeytonHealey (@PeytonJHealey) June 7, 2019

Mars acquired the Moon in a stock swap several years ago. https://t.co/SsPU4HVEW6 — Ivan the K™

Related Links:

Mexico, US Reportedly Discussing Migration Plans; Tariffs Could Be Delayed Or Avoided

Trump: US Committed To 'Phenomenal Trade Deal' With Britain