Insys Therapeutics Board Members Resign After $225M DOJ Settlement
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 06, 2019 11:51am   Comments
Insys Therapeutics Board Members Resign After $225M DOJ Settlement

Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) Chairman Steven Meyer and board member Pierre Lapalme will resign "upon the execution of the agreements relating to the settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice," according to Reuters.

Insys Therapeutics has agreed to pay $225 million and plead guilty to fraud to settle probes into its payment of kickbacks to induce doctors to prescribe addictive opioids. According to prosecutors, Insys used kickbacks and other illegal marketing practices to boost sales of a drug called Subsys.

The drug is extremely powerful and the risk of addiction and overdose is considered so formidable that the Food and Drug Administration requires doctors to undergo special training before they are allowed to prescribe it.

Insys shares traded higher by 28 percent to $1.11 at time of publication Thursday.

Posted-In: OpioidsNews Penny Stocks Legal Management Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

