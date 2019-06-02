IPO Outlook For The Week: E-Commerce And Online Education

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) will issue 19.8 million shares between $9.50 and $11.50 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $261.9 million. Based in China, the online education companies offers courses for K-12, foreign language and professional education.

Revolve Group, LLC (RVLV) will issue more than 11.76 million shares between $16 and $18 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $243.5 million. Founded in 2003, the online retailer connects Millennials and Gen Z shoppers with more than 500 brands.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Related Links:

What Is Reg A+?

What Is A Lock-Up Expiration Date And Why Is It Important?