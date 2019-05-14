Manitoulin Transport has acquired Trident Freight Logistics, expanding its logistics business in western Canada.

Trident, located near Vancouver, is Ontario-based Manitoulin's first logistics purchase in British Columbia. Trident specializes in long-haul transport of over-dimensional and temperature control loads in Canada and the United States.

"Bringing Trident into the group enhances the flexibility of our ground transportation offerings," said Manitoulin President Jeff King in a May 14 statement. "This enables us to accommodate bigger, more complex and highly customized moves."

Trident largely serves customers in the mining, rail, heavy machinery, steel and pipe industries. It will continue to operate under its existing name.

"We are thrilled to become part of a company that we feel sure will continue to provide the degree of care and service that we have provided over the years and which can also provide our customers with easy access to many additional service offerings which can greatly benefit their business," Trident president Mike Davies said.

Manitoulin offers a comprehensive suite of transportation and logistics services in Canada and the United States. It has more than 1,000 power units, and over 80 terminals in Canada.

King said Manitoulin would continue to make acquisitions to help grow its logistics division.

The post Manitoulin grows Canada logistics business with Trident acquisition appeared first on FreightWaves.

Image sourced from Pixabay