FreightWaves Is A Red Herring Top 100 North America Award Finalist

FreightWaves has been selected as a finalist for Red Herring's Top 100 North America award, one of the technology industry's most prestigious prizes.

Finalists for the awards are among the continent's brightest and most innovative private ventures. Their place among North America's tech elite has been chosen by Red Herring's editorial team, during a months-long process that takes into account criteria including disruptive impact, proof of concept, financial performance, market footprint and quality of management.

For over two decades Red Herring's team has seen through hype in the tech sector to select brands that have become industry benchmarks. Previous Top 100 finalists have included Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube.

The Top 100 North America has become not only a springboard for some of tech's biggest names, but a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry's sharpest edge.

"Selecting finalists for this year's Top 100 has proved more difficult than ever," said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. "North America has been tech's beating heart for years – but never have I seen such an exciting, disruptive and innovative generation as we have in 2019."

Vieux added, "FreightWaves fully deserves its place among our finalists, and I've every confidence it will make a significant impact in the tech world."

Craig Fuller, co-founder and CEO of FreightWaves, said, "On behalf of the staff of FreightWaves, I am excited that the company has been selected by Red Herring for this honor. Red Herring has been a leader – not only reporting on the tech industry for a long time – but recognizing those companies whose technology is changing the world."

Fuller will attend the Red Herring Top 100 North America conference in Pasadena, California, May 13-15. The Top 100 winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony on the evening of May 15 at the event.

