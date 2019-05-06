The Mooch And Gen. John Kelly Will Reunite At SALT

President Trump’s administration has been described as a revolving door of cabinet members. One of the highest profile cases was Anthony Scaramucci’s departure from his brief stint as the White House Director of Communications in 2017.

What’s Happening

This week, Scaramucci will find himself in a face-to-face interview at the SALT Conference with the man who fired him from the White House, former Chief Of Staff Gen. John Kelly. This may seem like meeting destined for a fiery conclusion, but Scaramucci set it up to highlight the important themes of his annual SALT Conference.

“This is a conference about the future” said Scaramucci, and in order to move toward a future where political discourse can be fruitful, it's important to show the world that people with different ideas can sit down and have a level-headed discussion.

Why It Matters

The backstory behind Kelly and Scaramucci is a show of character that provides a model of decency for political interaction. Scaramucci eventually took the high road and gave Kelly a phone call. Kelly, known for his no-nonsense and fair leadership, was happy to bury the hatchet. This was followed by a lunch where the idea for Scaramucci and Kelly to share the stage at SALT was realized.

Appropriately, Scaramucci and Kelly will be using this time to discuss how leaders can work to change the divisive political atmosphere, to one where diverse ideas can coexist and work together toward common goals.

More On SALT

The SALT Conference, created by Scaramucci’s hedge fund, SkyBridge Capital, is a forum for topics ranging from politics and finance, to technology and social issues. Alongside Kelly and Scaramucci, SALT will feature a diverse group of thought leaders including Mark Cuban, Sam Zell, Nikki Haley, Michael Milken and many others.

The SALT Conference takes place at the Bellagio in Las Vegas May 7-10.

Photo credit: Jdarsie11, Wikimedia