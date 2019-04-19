Peterbilt Partners With Women In Trucking

Peterbilt Motor Company has pledged at least $25,000 in support of the Women in Trucking Association (WIT), becoming the organization's newest gold member and expanding the existing partnership between the two.

Since joining in 2016, Peterbilt has actively participated in the association as a corporate member, according to WIT.

"Peterbilt prides itself on having a diverse workforce, along with supporting organizations that share those same values," Peterbilt General Manager Jason Skoog said. "Our proud sponsorship of Women in Trucking is reflective in our belief that they are doing great work in our industry."

In addition to Peterbilt's financial contribution, Michele Rodgers, director of Program Management, will also serve on the WIT Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled and grateful to be partnering with an influential business leader like Peterbilt," said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT. "The company's passion and advocacy for diversifying the industry will be instrumental in advancing the WIT mission."

WIT is a non-profit organization focused on the transportation and logistics industry.The organization focuses on encouraging the employment and education of women in trucking.

Image Sourced From Facebook

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink