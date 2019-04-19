Expanded Three-Day Agenda Awaits Transparency19 Attendees

Transparency19 is returning to the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta May 6-8 to reveal the latest trends in innovation and digitization across trucking, logistics, supply chain, blockchain, IoT, telematics and data.

Building off the success of Transparency18, Transparency19 has added an extra day to take advantage of what proved so popular for attendees last year – top-level, content-rich discussions with industry leaders in their fields and over 40 fast-paced, seven-minute demonstrations featuring actual tech solutions (no PowerPoint presentations allowed), along with time carved out to network with panelists and presenters.

Headline speakers at the event include Pronto CEO and Co-Founder Anthony Levandowski. The former Google software engineer and autonomous vehicle visionary will discuss, along with FreightWaves Executive Editor John Kingston, "AV on the Level" and the status of vehicle automation.

Also featured will be a one-hour town hall with XPO Logistics CEO Brad Jacobs; a keynote by Trevor Milton, President and CEO of hybrid-fuel truck innovator Nikola Motor Company; a "Power Talk" by Greg Price, CEO of Shipwell; and Brad Stone, author of "The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon."

Thought-provoking panel discussions will include Trucking Freight Futures featuring FreightWaves Founder and CEO Craig Fuller, fresh off FreightWaves' launch in late March of the world's first trucking freight futures contract, in collaboration with Nodal Exchange and DAT Solutions.

FreightWaves Chief Marketing Officer Lisa McGinty will moderate a "Female Factor" panel featuring three prominent women who are helping reshape the trucking industry. In addition, a panel of CEOs from high-growth companies will include the leaders from Transfix, NEXT Trucking and SwanLeap.

Not to be missed is a full day of 10 separate half-hour discussions focusing on various sectors of freight markets and covering everything from digital brokers to disaster relief logistics to insights from Wall Street.

And if you like music, Transparency19 will have that too: Atlanta's Party on the Moon, one of the country's best cover bands.

Major sponsors this year include XPO Logistics, J.B. Hunt 360, Emerge, Platform Science, Daimler, TriumphPay and Slync.io.

Discounted registration is still available but time is running out – reserve your place at Transparency19 here. Check out the agenda here.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink