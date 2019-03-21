Blockchain in Transport Alliance welcomes Hong Kong-based Tigers

Tigers, a Hong Kong-based global logistics and transportation company that specializes in technology-enabled supply chain solutions, e-fulfilment and transportation by air, sea, rail and road, has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA).

Blockchain is an open, distributed digital ledger that can record and share transactions between two or more parties efficiently, securely and permanently. Blockchain enables transportation companies to more accurately track shipments, routes and trucks while providing a highly secure platform that permits faster processing and payments.

Blockchain applications in the transportation/logistics marketplace are expanding globally. BiTA is dedicated to developing best practices and standards for blockchain in transportation/logistics. The Alliance and its members are developing standards and education in blockchain technologies for the freight, transportation and logistics industries.

According to Andrew Jillings, the founder and chief executive officer of Tigers, "Tigers is looking forward to partnering with BiTA and being a member of an international organization that is developing standards for blockchain in the freight and logistics industry." Jillings continued, "The supply chain industry is entering a digital revolution and blockchain is a key element of this. At Tigers, we are fully committed to digitalizing our business, and blockchain is a logical and natural addition to SmartHub: Connect's suite of services, which provide clients with global visibility of their transportation, inventory levels, and e-commerce fulfilment."

Oliver Haines, Vice President-European Region for BiTA, said, "On behalf of BiTA and its members around the world, I welcome Tigers to the BiTA Community. We look forward to the company's contributions to the Alliance. Tigers brings expertise in current supply chain practices, which is important for the establishment of a seamless path into blockchain application."

Tigers offers clients a full enterprise solution, from freight forwarding to inventory management, fiscal representation to omni-channel fulfillment, and the ability to trade products such as wine and luxury fashion items on the Tigers eShop. In 2018, Tigers launched SmartHub: Connect, a Microsoft Gold-certified technology platform using Microsoft Azure Data Warehouse and Firewall features for its fast-growing e-commerce fulfillment business. SmartHub: Connect is also available on a mobile application and is unique in the industry, combining freight, e-commerce and logistics in one Cloud-based portal.

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in Chattanooga, Tennessee (North America Region); Sydney, Australia (Asia-Pacific Region); and London (European Region).

