Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) may be weeks away from showcasing a streaming video service during a now scheduled March 25 event.

Apple will host a press event at its home base in Cupertino, California on March 25. The company is expected to introduce to the world a new streaming video service that may kick off with free original content for iPhone and iPad users, according to CNBC.

Apple may also introduce a news service that bundles together major media publications into one monthly package. There's also the possibility the iPhone maker may also introduce new hardware products.

Apple's ambitions to enter the video market dates back to at least 2017 when it hired two veteran TV executives, Jamie Ehrlicht and Zack Van Amburg, 9to5Mac highlighted. The executives now serve as co-head of video programming and bring experience working on some of the biggest TV shows of recent memory, such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Crown."

The addition of notable video executives signals Apple is "ready to compete" with dominant streaming platforms with its own video service, wrote 9to5Mac's Chance Miller.

One of the TV shows Apple users may be able to watch will include well-known names like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. The drama themed show will present a look at the "lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning."

Apple is also working with Oprah Winfrey and said in a prior press release they will collaborate to "create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world."

