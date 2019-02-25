Jack Cooper Transport Announces Mass Layoff

Jack Cooper Transport Company has announced its intention to stop yard management operations and lay off 425 employees at its Louisville, Kentucky terminal. The Missouri-based company has 57 terminals across the U.S. and Canada.

Jack Cooper provides automotive and logistics services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), remarkerters, fleets, auctions and dealers. These services include land transportation, rail and yard management and claims management.

"This closure is expected to be permanent and will affect all employees who work in yard management services," Terminal Manager Brian Knapp said in the company's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing. "Our core business, carhaul/transportation, will continue to operate from the facility.

The WARN Act is a U.S. labor law requiring employers of a certain size to provide 60-days advance notice of plant closings and mass layoffs. It is intended to offer some level of protection for workers and their families.

In its filing, Jack Cooper reported all affected employees had been notified. Those workers' "separation date" is expected to be April 21, exactly 60 days from the company's February 20 filing.

The layoff will impact 151 employees listed as "yard employee" in the filing, 265 employees listed as "casual" and a handful of supervisors and office staff.

The term "casual employee" typically refers to employees that work on an as-needed basis, without the inherent expectation of ongoing work that part-time and full-time employees have.

