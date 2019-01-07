Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) branded credit cards will undergo a face-lift as several future cards will only include the iconic red and yellow circles, the company said in a press release.

What Happened

Mastercard said Monday select new credit cards will feature solely the "Mastercard Symbol" which by itself represents the company "better than one word ever could." The company said more than 80 percent of people instantly recognize the logo so removing the name Mastercard from cards is the "next step in our brand evolution."

"We are proud of our rich brand heritage and are excited to see the iconic circles standing on their own," Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communication officer said in the press release.

Why It's Important

The Mastercard logo represents the credit card company's promise to "connect people to Priceless possibilities" and "bring people closer to their passions and give them the confidence and trust that their transactions are secure."

"By allowing this symbol to shine on its own, Mastercard enters an elite cadre of brands that are represented not by name, but by symbol: an apple, a target, a swoosh," Michael Bierut, partner at Pentagram said in the release.

Mastercard traded around $191.75 per share.

