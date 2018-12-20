(IMAGE: CASEY LARKIN)

Routeique is pleased to announce it has joined the Blockchain in Transport Association (BiTA). Routeique will bring its expertise in end-to-end supply chain management to the Alliance. Routeique joins numerous other BiTA members including Nestle, Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), and many other food service providers. Joining BiTA has allowed Routeique to be at the cutting-edge of blockchain technology and its standards for use.

Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that provides consensus, provenance, finality, and immutabilty of business transactions and digital assets. These characteristics enable participants in a blockchain ecosystem to benefit from increased trust, greater transparency, and reduced friction. For the transportation industry, blockchain allows the ability to more effectively track goods and freight across the supply chain. Blockchain will allow transportation and logistics companies to operate in a more seamless and transparent manner. It can also help to create new revenue streams and value for customers by enabling a system of completing transactions, tracking shipments, and managing fleets.

"Routeique understands the transformative effect that blockchain are having on the supply chain and that BITA is leading the charge to create the standards necessary for the industry to thrive under this new paradigm of trust technologies," stated Mike Allan, President of Routeique. "We are excited to have a seat at the table while standards are being developed and to help shape the future of an industry that is changing more rapidly each year."

"On behalf of the Alliance and its members, I welcome Routeique to BiTA," stated Arlen Stark, BiTA Chief of Staff. "As we move into 2019, I expect Routeique and other BiTA members to help the Alliance to make a great deal of progress in pursuing blockchain standards for the transportation marketplace."

As part of its blockchain efforts, Routeique has chosen to partner with Northstar Ventures of Vancouver, Canada, also a BiTA member. Northstar is developing the next generation of blockchain technologies for interoperability between the supply chain platforms and partners. Together, Routeique and Northstar are working to connect their enterprise customers in the food service industry, while adopting BiTA standards to ensure seamless interoperability at every step.

About the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in: Chattanooga, Tennessee (North American Region); Sydney, Australia (Asia-Pacific Region) and London (European Region). For more information, please visit the BiTA website at www.bita.studio/.

About Routeique Inc.

Routeique offers a complete logistics platform for supply chains, including end-to-end order management, inventory and warehouse management, mobile invoicing and settlement, route optimization and planning, signature capture and proof of delivery. The company works across all areas of the supply chain space from manufacturers to distributors to retailers.

