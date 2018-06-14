Market Overview

Musk Raises His Stake In Tesla, Bets Another $25 Million
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 14, 2018 11:25am   Comments
Amid announcements of layoffs and reorganization, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk spent about $25 million on 72,500 shares of the company Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. 

That brings Musk’s stake to 33,737,921 shares worth more than $11.5 billion and 19 percent of the firm. With Tesla shares up about $10 since Musk's purchase, the stake is already about $725,000 more valuable than when Musk bought.

Why It’s Important

Musk’s purchases are rare, but he does have a history of buying shares ostensibly to make a point and convince the Street of his confidence.

Last month, he bought $10 million in the stock, his biggest purchase in over a year, after predicting a short squeeze that would “burn” Tesla’s doubters and short sellers.

“The sheer magnitude of short carnage will be unreal,” Musk tweeted at the time. “If you’re short, I suggest tiptoeing quietly to the exit … ”

What’s Next

Tesla will soon report its June and quarterly production results, which should serve as the next large planned catalyst.

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Posted-In: Elon MuskNews Management Insider Trades Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

