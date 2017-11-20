Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) shares are up 6 percent after delivering a first quarter earnings and sales beat.

The cybersecurity firm reported first quarter adjusted EPS of 74 cents, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $505 million, nearly $17 million higher than estimates.

"I am pleased with our start to fiscal year 2018, as we delivered record first quarter revenue of $505.5 million, growing 27 percent year-over-year, and added more than 2,500 new customers, bringing the total number of customers we now serve to more than 45,000," said Mark McLaughlin, chief executive officer at Palo Alto Networks.

"We continue to drive disruptive evolutions in a large and growing market by delivering highly automated and orchestrated security capabilities that increase prevention rates and simplify consumption models."

Q1 Highlights

Revenue growth of 27 percent year over year

Billings growth of 15 percent year over year

Deferred revenue up 37 percent year over year

Company appoints Kathy Bonanno as new CFO

Shares of Palo Alto Networks were up 6 percent after hours, at last check trading at $151.18.

