Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock briefly plunged Tuesday morning on false yet ostensibly official reports of a merger.

The Dow Jones newswire circulated the following post:

“In a surprise move to everyone who is alive, Google said it's going to buy Apple for $9 billion. Google Chief Executive Larry Page had secret talks with the now-deceased Steve Jobs in 2010 to firm up the deal. The deal was announced when Jobs's will was read in Cupertino, Calif. The deal, which is expected to close tomorrow, gives each Google shareholder nine shares of Apple stock. Obviously Google will move into Apple's fancy headquarters. Google employees said, ‘Yay.’”

The sarcastic report was published at 9:35 a.m. ET and had not yet been corrected as of 10:40 a.m ET. However, traders seemed to have registered the prank and begun to recover their positions.

Both Apple and Alphabet were rebounding from daily lows by time of publication.

Dow Jones provided the following statement to 9to5mac: “Please disregard the headlines that ran on Dow Jones Newswires between 9:34 a.m. ET and 9:36 a.m. ET. Due to a technical error, the headlines were published. All of those headlines are being removed from the wires. We apologize for the error.”

