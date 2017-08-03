Detroit Economic Club Names Steve Grigorian As CEO

The Detroit Economic Club has named Steve Grigorian as its new president and chief executive officer, effective this fall.

Grigorian, who has served as the DEC's chief operating officer since 2004, replaces Beth Chappell, who is departing the club in order to assume the role of executive chairwoman at RediMinds, Inc., according to a press release. RediMinds, Inc. is a data strategy, engineering and innovation firm cofounded by Chappell last year.

The DEC was founded in 1934 and has hosted every president since Richard Nixon.

Detroit Economic Club Chairman Gerry Anderson, who is the CEO of DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE), said Grigorian has helped build the club’s young leader and student programs and managed dozens of events annually.

“Steve has a vision for the future of the DEC and we look forward to working with him to continue the momentum that has kept the club among the highest-ranked speaking forums anywhere,” Anderson said in a statement.

Grigorian said he’s honored to have been chosen to lead the club.

“I thank Beth Chappell for her leadership, guidance and mentorship during our 13 years together,” Grigorian said in a statement. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with DEC Chairman Gerry Anderson and our board to ensure the club continues as a point of pride for Detroit for generations to come.”

Related Links:

50 Years After Detroit's Rebellion, Business Leaders Talk Race And lessons Learned

Madonna To Jeff Bezos: Give Back In Detroit, 'One Of The Coolest Cities In America'

Posted-In: Detroit Economic Club Steve GrigorianNews Management Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.