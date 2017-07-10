The highly-anticipated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) 2017 Prime Day is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET Monday night. Amazon is offering all kinds of deals on high-end electronics and other merchandise.

For shoppers who have never participated in the Prime Day shopping event, the first step to be eligible for the deals is to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription. Only Prime members get access to the special deals. A standard Prime membership costs $99 per year, but new users can get a one-month trial subscription for free.

Last year, Prime Day likely netted Amazon more than $500 million in revenue.

This year Amazon has already announced a number of great deals, such as 50 percent off on Amazon Echo for $89.99 and 1 karat diamond stud earrings for $499.99.

Related Link: Amazon's Impact In The Grocery Sector Will Be Felt As Early As Tuesday

But even budget-minded shoppers can find a handful discounts on electronics accessories as well. Here’s a look at nine Prime Day deals for $9 or less.

9 Under $9

1. Two Apple/Android Smartphone Wall Chargers Prime Day Price: $8.99

2. Apple and Android Smartphone and Tablet Stand Prime Day Price: $8.99

3. iClever iPad and Android Tablet Chargers Prime Day Price: $8.99

4. 3-5 Mins Three Wings Zinc Alloy JoyAcc Fidget Spinner Prime Day Price: $7.99

5. Nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Mini Adapter Prime Day Price: $8.64

6. Amazon Prime Movies Prime Day Price: $4.99 to buy, $0.99 to rent

7. NUK Mash and Serve Bowl for Making Homemade Baby Food Prime Day Price: $6.78

8. SYBA USB 2.0 External Sound Adapter Prime Day Price: $8.63

9. Swiss+Tech ST60300 Silver 7-in-1 Key Ring Multitool with LED Flashlight for Auto Safety, Outdoors, Camping Prime Day Price: $7.13

_______

Image Credit: By Matthew Paul Argall (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Prime DayNews Previews Events Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.