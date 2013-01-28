Questcor Names Michael Aldridge Senior VP, Corporate Strategic Development

Questcor Pharmaceuticals

QCOR

today announced the appointment of Michael Aldridge to the new position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategic Development. Mr. Aldridge's primary responsibilities will be the identification and development of partnership and acquisition opportunities to leverage Questcor's business model. Over time, such initiatives may include development programs or products complementary to Acthar (H.P. Acthar Gel®) and the evaluation of potential expansion into ex-US markets. Mr. Aldridge will report to Steve Cartt, Questcor's Chief Operating Officer. "Michael brings an extensive background in the global biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries that is relevant to Questcor's long term strategic growth and development," said Steve Cartt, Chief Operating Officer of Questcor. "Our flagship product, Acthar, has proven to be a product of great clinical utility and promise, and the addition of Michael to the Questcor team bolsters our ability to further build our portfolio within a longer term global strategy. Questcor should also benefit from Michael's investment banking background in connection with any broader corporate M&A initiatives it may consider in the future." Mr. Aldridge previously served as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, and member of the Board of Directors of Xenome Limited, where he led