Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In First Solar

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw said First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) saw four times the average daily call options volume Thursday. He added that options traders were buying the January 75 calls in the name.

Around 4,000 contracts were traded during the session and they paid $2 for them. The trade breaks even at $77 or 0.96 percent above the current stock price. Khouw explained that buyers could be expecting that President Trump is going to announce protectionist policies for the solar industry next week.