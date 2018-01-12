Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In First Solar

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2018 7:15am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw said First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) saw four times the average daily call options volume Thursday. He added that options traders were buying the January 75 calls in the name.

Around 4,000 contracts were traded during the session and they paid $2 for them. The trade breaks even at $77 or 0.96 percent above the current stock price. Khouw explained that buyers could be expecting that President Trump is going to announce protectionist policies for the solar industry next week.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

