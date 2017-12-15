Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Discovery Communications And American Airlines
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).
Around 5,000 contracts of the March 22.50 calls were traded in Discovery Communications as it spiked almost 5 percent Friday. Najarian bought the calls and he is planning to hold them for a month.
Options traders were also buying calls in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL). They were buying the Dec. 22 expiration, 50.50 strike calls. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold the position until Wednesday.
