On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).

Around 5,000 contracts of the March 22.50 calls were traded in Discovery Communications as it spiked almost 5 percent Friday. Najarian bought the calls and he is planning to hold them for a month.

Options traders were also buying calls in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL). They were buying the Dec. 22 expiration, 50.50 strike calls. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold the position until Wednesday.