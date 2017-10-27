Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Both companies reported better than expected earnings and options traders reacted with some aggressive call options buying. Over 5,000 contracts of the March 1,035 calls were traded in Alphabet Friday and Najarian decided to follow the trade. He bought a call spread.

Around 23,000 contracts of the January 87.50 calls in Microsoft were bought for around $1.15. The trade breaks even at $88.65 or around 6 percent above the current stock price. Najarian jumped in the trade.

