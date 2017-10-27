Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Alphabet And Microsoft

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2017 4:17pm   Comments
Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Both companies reported better than expected earnings and options traders reacted with some aggressive call options buying. Over 5,000 contracts of the March 1,035 calls were traded in Alphabet Friday and Najarian decided to follow the trade. He bought a call spread.

Around 23,000 contracts of the January 87.50 calls in Microsoft were bought for around $1.15. The trade breaks even at $88.65 or around 6 percent above the current stock price. Najarian jumped in the trade.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Pete Najarian

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

