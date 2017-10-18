The bull vs. bear debate for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) remains hotly contested as the stock rebounded from the $150 level and could soon challenge its all-time highs of $164.94.

But before jumping on the bull, investors should be aware of a few "concerning trends," at least according to Max Wolff, chief economist at Disruptive Technology Advisers has to say.

Reception for the iPhone 8 and the new operating system iOS 11 are looking "less than exciting," Wolff explained during a recent CNBC "Trading Nation" segment. In fact, iPhone users are less impressed with the iPhone 8 than they were with the prior generation iPhone 7 to the point where more users are actually buying the iPhone 7 instead instead of the newer model.

The iPhone 7 is not only very similar and cheaper to the iPhone 8, but isn't plagued with the same operating system problems, he said. Meanwhile, Apple investors also have to contend with a "major" concern in a potential delay of the iPhone X release.

"We're worried that some of the best-laid plans here are not really going to come to pass," Wolff said.

Perhaps more concerning is the fact that the "less than exciting" trends and "major" concerns are coming at a time when Wall Street analysts continue to boost their price targets on Apple's stock, he said. Most recently, analysts at KeyBanc turned bullish on Apple and assigned a $187 price target which implies upside north of 15 percent.

