Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Todd Gordon's PayPal Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2017 7:32am   Comments
Share:
Related PYPL
The Week Ahead: Earnings, Earnings, And More Earnings
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
David Rolfe Comments on PayPal Holdings (GuruFocus)

On CNBC's "Trading Nation", Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com suggested a bullish options strategy in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), ahead of earnings. He said the company is going to report earnings on Oct. 19 and the options market is pricing a 68 percent chance that the stock price is going to be between $65.39 and $70.57.

To make a bullish trade Gordon wants to sell the October 68 put and buy the October 65 put for a total credit of $1.09. If the stock stays above $68 at the October 20 expiration, Gordon is going to collect the premium. Below $66.91, the trade starts to lose money and it can maximally lose $1.91.

Posted-In: Todd Gordon Trading NationCNBC Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PYPL)

The Week Ahead: Earnings, Earnings, And More Earnings
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2017
How Hotel Suites Can Compete With Airbnb And Vacation Rentals
The Market In 5 Minutes: Alibaba's Expansion, Uber's Warning
A Primary Beneficiary Of The Ongoing E-Commerce Boom Will Be PayPal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on PYPL

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.