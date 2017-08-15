Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Is A Buyer Of Home Depot

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2017 1:13pm   Comments
Share:
Related HD
Mid-Day Market Update: Advance Auto Parts Drops On Earnings Miss; Xplore Technologies Shares Surge
Home Depot Beats Expectations With Record $28.11 Billion In Quarter
Stocks Seek Direction: Apple Up As Retailers Routed (Investor's Business Daily)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said that a decrease of almost 3 percent in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is unexplainable to him. He thinks the move lower creates a buying opportunity.

The stock was trading at $160 in May and June, then it dropped to $155. It is now trading below $150. Najarian believes its growth rate makes the stock attractive.

tephen Weiss commented it's surprising the stock is down because it posted a great quarter. He thinks people are taking profits because the stock is not performing well.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianCNBC Earnings Long Ideas News Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HD)

Mid-Day Market Update: Advance Auto Parts Drops On Earnings Miss; Xplore Technologies Shares Surge
Home Depot Beats Expectations With Record $28.11 Billion In Quarter
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Home Depot Profit Tops Expectations
Home Depot Nails Q2 Earnings; Coach, Dick's Whiff
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on HD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.