On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said that a decrease of almost 3 percent in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is unexplainable to him. He thinks the move lower creates a buying opportunity.

The stock was trading at $160 in May and June, then it dropped to $155. It is now trading below $150. Najarian believes its growth rate makes the stock attractive.

tephen Weiss commented it's surprising the stock is down because it posted a great quarter. He thinks people are taking profits because the stock is not performing well.

