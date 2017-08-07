SoftBank Is Interested In Investing In Uber Or Lyft

SoftBank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBF) CEO, Masayoshi Son confirmed on Monday rumors that his company is interested in discussing a potential investment in Uber or Lyft.

Son said the U.S. market is a very big market and the most important market and SoftBank is very interested in entering that market.

See Also: The Autonomous Future: Munster's 2020 Vision Of The Road

Son believes the way people use transportation will be different in the future. He added that autonomous car is definitively coming and when that happens the industry is going to be even more important.

Posted-In: Lyft Masayoshi Son SoftbankCNBC News Legal M&A Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.