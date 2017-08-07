Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SoftBank Is Interested In Investing In Uber Or Lyft

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2017 12:42pm   Comments
Share:
Related SFTBF
What The Massive SoftBank Investment 'Vision Fund' Means For Tech
T-Mobile CFO On Possible Merger: 'The Most Logical Partner Is Sprint'

SoftBank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBF) CEO, Masayoshi Son confirmed on Monday rumors that his company is interested in discussing a potential investment in Uber or Lyft.

Son said the U.S. market is a very big market and the most important market and SoftBank is very interested in entering that market.

See Also: The Autonomous Future: Munster's 2020 Vision Of The Road

Son believes the way people use transportation will be different in the future. He added that autonomous car is definitively coming and when that happens the industry is going to be even more important.

Posted-In: Lyft Masayoshi Son SoftbankCNBC News Legal M&A Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SFTBF
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.