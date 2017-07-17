On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Visa Inc (NYSE: V). He noticed that traders were buying the September 97.50 calls in the name. Najarian added that the company is going to report earnings on Thursday and it seems to him that options traders believe the stock is going to trade higher. He bought a call spread in Visa and he is planning to hold it until August.

Pete Najarian spoke about increased options activity in Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA). He explained that traders were buying the August 38 calls in the first half of the trading session on Monday. They paid around $1 for them, which sets the break even for the trade at $39 or 7.14 percent higher.

