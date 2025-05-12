First American Pope Leo XIV Calls Artificial Intelligence Another Industrial Revolution

On Saturday, in his first formal address to cardinals, Pope Leo XIV described artificial intelligence as a transformative force akin to the Industrial Revolution.

What Happened: "In our own day, the Church offers to everyone the treasury of her social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and to developments in the field of artificial intelligence," the new pope said in Italian, reported CNN.

Adding, "These pose new challenges for the defense of human dignity, justice and labor."

Born Robert Prevost in Chicago, Leo XIV became the first U.S.-born pontiff when he was elected Thursday.

He chose his papal name in honor of Pope Leo XIII, who in 1891 issued Rerum Novarum, a foundational document of Catholic social teaching that addressed the upheavals of the Industrial Revolution, the report noted.

See Also: Pope Francis, The People's Pope, Dies At 88: Tributes Pour In From Trump, King Charles, Tim Cook, Joe Biden, Jimmy Fallon, And More

The new pope also signaled strong continuity with the late Pope Francis, praising his "complete dedication to service and to sober simplicity of life."

Why It's Important: Previously, a review of the new Pope's social media activity on X revealed that Pope Leo XIV had shared posts critical of Donald Trump-era policies, including opposition to anti-immigrant rhetoric, the death penalty and congressional inaction on gun reform.

He has also reposted content challenging Vice President JD Vance's interpretations of Christianity.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.