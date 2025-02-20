Elon Musk's X Hit With $1.42 Million Fine From Brazil Judge He Once Labeled 'Dictator'

On Thursday, Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, was fined 8.1 million reais ($1.42 million) by Brazil’s Supreme Court for not complying with judicial orders.

What Happened: The fine was imposed by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes after X failed to remove a profile accused of spreading misinformation and did not provide the user’s registration data, reported Reuters.

This non-compliance led to a daily fine of 100,000 reais and potential criminal liability for X’s local legal representative.

Why It Matters: In late August 2024, Brazil banned X following a dispute between Musk and de Moraes over what the billionaire described as "censorship."

This legal dispute also affected Starlink, another company owned by Musk, prompting him to call Justice de Moraes a "dictator."

However, he later adjusted his approach. X complied by restricting accounts identified by the court appointed a local representative, and settled overdue fines.

In October 2024, the social media platform was granted permission to resume operations after meeting the necessary conditions.

