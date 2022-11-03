ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Is The Stock Market Already Pricing In A Mild Recession? Benzinga TV Asks

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
November 3, 2022 5:47 PM | 26 seconds read
Zinger Key Points
  • "The stock market struggles whenever inflation is above 6%," says Adam Lampe, CEO and co-founder of Mint Wealth Management.
  • "We have already priced in a mild recession" adds Lampe.
  • Sixty-nine percent of companies have increased their revenues while the 10-year average is 62%.
Is The Stock Market Already Pricing In A Mild Recession? Benzinga TV Asks

On the Thursday (Nov. 3) episode of "Benzinga TV," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Adam Lampe, CEO and co-founder of Mint Wealth Management, about opportunities in the stock market right now. 

For more from this interview click HERE

Subscribe to Benzinga TV's top stock market headlines, live trading and exclusive interviews.

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Photo: Benzinga TV

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Adam LampeBenzinga TVMint Wealth ManagementMediaTrading IdeasInterview