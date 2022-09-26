Trump Answers The Question, 'If You Had It To Do Again, Would You Have Done It?

Former President Donald Trump is well known for playing a part in a number of controversies and misleading the public.

Just a few days after President Joe Biden was inaugurated and Trump begrudgingly departed the White House, a report from The Washington Post had tallied a total of 30,573 “false or misleading claims” the president had made during his four-year tenure.

When Maggie Haberman from the New York Times sat down with the 45th president to interview him for her upcoming book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” Trump was surprisingly candid.

The Question: During the interview, the former leader of the U.S., who referred to Haberman as his “psychiatrist,” made a shocking admission, according to a column Haberman wrote in The Atlantic.

“The question I get asked more than any other question: ‘If you had it to do again, would you have done it?’” Trump said. “The answer is, yeah, I think so. Because here’s the way I look at it. I have so many rich friends and nobody knows who they are,” he continued.

Trump revealed what many have accused him of — that his bid for the presidency was intended to increase his and his family’s fame and, possibly, fortune, and not to help the country he served.

See Also: Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President

What’s More: Haberman met with Trump for three separate interviews and the former president was not always as honest.

According to Haberman, Trump lied to her about multiple topics, including denying that he was not watching TV during the Jan. 6 attack on Washington, which is contradicted by multiple first-hand witnesses and their testimony.

Trump also lied about the breadth of power he had given to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, during his presidency, according to the report.

Still, there were many times of candid honesty, such as when Trump seemingly admitted his friends may not be in it for the right reasons.

“You know why Lindsey kisses my ass?” Trump asked, referring to his at-the-time golf partner Sen. Lindsey Graham. “So I’ll endorse his friends,” he then answered, which according to Haberman set Graham into a fit of unrestrained laughter.

Photo: Joseph Sohm via Shutterstock