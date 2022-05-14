 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: 2 Financial Analysts On Building Successful Brands, Subscription Services
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 14, 2022 10:49am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: 2 Financial Analysts On Building Successful Brands, Subscription Services

“If you want to build a service, engage and be humble,” said J. Mintzmyer, founder of Value Investor’s Edge

"Everyone makes mistakes. Be humble about that and be approachable,” he said Friday at the 2022 Fintwit Conference presented by Benzinga and Lupton Capital in Las Vegas.

Brand-Building Tips: “Engagement and owning up to mistakes, like J said, is what it comes down to at the end of the day. I don’t bat 1,000 all the time; I've made mistakes over the years — we all make mistakes, but you have to own up and eat your own cooking,” says Michael Boyd, an energy analyst and writer at Seeking Alpha.

Mintzmyer is a well-known maritime shipping analyst who favors activist investing. He is the research platform director of Value Investor's Edge on Seeking Alpha. 

Boyd is an energy sector analyst who authors Seeking Alpha’s Energy Income Authority service, which focuses on highly technical, institutional-level research analysis.

The pair were invited to speak at the conference as both individuals successfully started their own subscription services, providing technical research in their respective sectors.

Boyd, Mintzmyer On Starting A Business: "If you’re starting your own business, there are always risks involved, but there's never a ‘right’ time to do it,” Boyd said. “At the end of the day, you have to work on your vision after you’ve established your market, get out there and start on the grind.”

Mintzmyer said: "It’s essential to have your specific niche or specific ability to differentiate yourself." He added: “Make sure that you’re adding value, something that you can do better than anything else out there.”

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 2022 FinTwit Conference J Mintzmyer Lupton Capital Michael Boyd Seeking AlphaNews Events General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com