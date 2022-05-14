EXCLUSIVE: 2 Financial Analysts On Building Successful Brands, Subscription Services

“If you want to build a service, engage and be humble,” said J. Mintzmyer, founder of Value Investor’s Edge.

"Everyone makes mistakes. Be humble about that and be approachable,” he said Friday at the 2022 Fintwit Conference presented by Benzinga and Lupton Capital in Las Vegas.

Brand-Building Tips: “Engagement and owning up to mistakes, like J said, is what it comes down to at the end of the day. I don’t bat 1,000 all the time; I've made mistakes over the years — we all make mistakes, but you have to own up and eat your own cooking,” says Michael Boyd, an energy analyst and writer at Seeking Alpha.

Mintzmyer is a well-known maritime shipping analyst who favors activist investing. He is the research platform director of Value Investor's Edge on Seeking Alpha.

Boyd is an energy sector analyst who authors Seeking Alpha’s Energy Income Authority service, which focuses on highly technical, institutional-level research analysis.

The pair were invited to speak at the conference as both individuals successfully started their own subscription services, providing technical research in their respective sectors.

Boyd, Mintzmyer On Starting A Business: "If you’re starting your own business, there are always risks involved, but there's never a ‘right’ time to do it,” Boyd said. “At the end of the day, you have to work on your vision after you’ve established your market, get out there and start on the grind.”

Mintzmyer said: "It’s essential to have your specific niche or specific ability to differentiate yourself." He added: “Make sure that you’re adding value, something that you can do better than anything else out there.”