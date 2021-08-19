'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Zillow, Porsche And IEMG

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said he didn't expect Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ: ZG) will get below $100 the way it did. It's not cheap, but he thinks it's buyable here. Technically, it looks like a falling knife and there is nothing in the charts that suggests the sell-off is over. So if you really want to be in it, he suggested buying a third of a position and holding back two-thirds for lower prices.

Brown said Zillow has one of the best brands in the entire U.S. real estate market. Ultimately the home buying and the mortgage lending it's doing will add up to a much bigger part of the business and the stock will eventually work, he added. He's not in it yet, but he might buy it soon.

Liz Young wouldn't sell into a downtrend that is already about 45 days old. She sees some recovery potential in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: IEMG). Once it happens, she would switch for the ETF that spreads out the country weights a little bit more evenly.

Stephen Weiss loves the Porsche Automobile Holding SE Unsponsored Germany ADR (OTC: POAHY) story and he would buy more.

Jon Najarian said he would hold Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH), but if he had to be binary - buy or sell - he would buy. Luxury sells and Farfetch has been building its brand out there, said Najarian.