'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Roblox And Robinhood

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is a great stock. He would buy it and he sees upside towards $100 by the year end.

Bryn Talkington is not a fan of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD). If you look at its S-1, 3% of its assets under custody are from options and yet it's 46% of revenues, she said. If that dries up, the scalability and the earnings consistency of the business are questionable. Talkington would not be a buyer of the stock and she doesn't like how it gamifies investing.