'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers on Hewlett Packard Enterprise And S&P 500
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova advised a viewer, who has $8,000 to invest, to put $5,000 to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and use the rest to buy large S&P 500 stocks.
Shannon Saccocia said the challenge with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) is that it's trying to move from servers to service. The company is trying to do that pretty quickly, over the next year or so. There is a lot of competition in the space and people are waiting to see if Hewlett Packard Enterprise can actually execute.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Shannon SaccociaMedia