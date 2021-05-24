'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers on Hewlett Packard Enterprise And S&P 500

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova advised a viewer, who has $8,000 to invest, to put $5,000 to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and use the rest to buy large S&P 500 stocks.

Shannon Saccocia said the challenge with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) is that it's trying to move from servers to service. The company is trying to do that pretty quickly, over the next year or so. There is a lot of competition in the space and people are waiting to see if Hewlett Packard Enterprise can actually execute.