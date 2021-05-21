'Trading Nation' Traders Debate On Deere & Company

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global said Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) investments into agrotech are very real and could be transformational for the company. It's allowing farmers to do precision farming so Sanchez believes it isn't overvalued and it has growth potential.

Michael Binger of Gradient Investments said expectations ahead of earnings are high and he expects the company to deliver robust earnings. He sees Deere as an industrial stock, which means it's still a cyclical stock and investors are looking to buy such stocks at the beginning of the cycle and sell them somewhere in the middle or at the later part of the cycle.

The company is doing well in the near term, but it has some supply-chain issues and inflated crop prices could be temporary, added Binger. He would not buy the stock at its current price.