'Halftime Report' Traders Shares Their Thoughts On Pfizer, Ethereum And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tiffany McGhee said Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is not making crazy money from the COVID-19 vaccine, but the company has been researching COVID-19 type of vaccines for years and the pandemic allowed it to focus more on the research and learn about these types of diseases. She continues to hold the stock and she would look for opportunities to buy.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a beautiful play for the crypto space and it's the most useful crypto out there, said Jon Najarian.

Josh Brown said the P/E ratio is not very useful for the financials because they're more likely to be valued on the price-to-book ratio. In the space, he is looking for the current book value and what is the historic P/B.

If the bank is trading with a discount, he would look for reasons and he would ask himself are these problems fixable. Brown also compares the P/B ratio for different banks in the space.