Why It Might Be Time To Buy Twitter And Paycom

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Quint Tatro of Joule Financial said his top pick for the coming quarter is Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR). From the fundamental perspective, Tatro likes Twitter's free cash flow, its 10% top-line growth and its stock buyback program. He expects the stock to reach new highs in the next couple of months.

Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies said the growth rebound will be real and one way to take advantage of that would be Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC). It's a recovery trade and the stock got very oversold in March. It's still in the uptrend and there is some support just below $360, said Stockton. She sees some increase in short-term momentum for the stock and also some improvement in relative strength versus the S&P 500.