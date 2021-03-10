 Skip to main content

'Trading Nation' Traders Weigh In On General Electric

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 6:07pm   Comments
Quint Tatro of Joule Financial and Michael Binger of Gradient Investments discussed on CNBC's "Trading Nation" latest news on General Electric (NYSE: GE).

Binger said that as the company gets smaller the market is going to love it more. He is worried about the stock price because it has doubled from the bottom and the company has given an EPS guidance that was slightly below the consensus. He would not be a buyer at the current price level and he would wait for lower prices.

Tatro is also not a buyer because there are too many other options out there. The company is shedding businesses in segments that are finally starting to turnaround, said Tatro. Even though it looks cheap on many metrics, investors should stay away, added Tatro.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

