Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Marc Benioff Tells Cramer Salesforce Is 'No. 1'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2019 10:04am   Comments
Share:
Marc Benioff Tells Cramer Salesforce Is 'No. 1'

Cloud software company salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported first-quarter results Tuesday that showed 24-percent growth in revenue, which solidifies the company's status as being "No. 1" in the sector, company CEO Marc Benioff told CNBC's Jim Cramer.

What Happened

Salesforce is first in customer relationship management, which happens to be the fastest-growing segment of enterprise software, Benioff said during Cramer's daily "Mad Money" show.

"Every company and every industry and every government [agency]" has a need to re-establish how they interact with customers, the CEO said. 

"This is what is driving our growth — it's pure and simple." 

Why It's Important

Among the many entities going through a digital transformation are a handful of U.S. government entities, including the USDA, Department of Education and Department of Interior, Benioff said.

Salesforce is able to offer the federal government the "rapid, successful, digital transformation that they need," he said.

What's Next: 'Reskilling America'

During a recent event, Salesforce signed a pledge with Ivanka Trump to help create millions of jobs for Americans, Benioff said.

The "reskilling America" initiative is not only meant to help people participate in the "fourth industrial revolution," but to set up Salesforce for a "tremendous future," the CEO said. 

One of the ways Salesforce hopes to spur job creation is through offering free training on Trailhead.com, he said. Anyone who was employed in a "job that doesn't exist anymore" can learn multiple new skills to work on Salesforce's platform, the CEO said. 

"We want everyone to be as successful as we are."

Related Links:

Salesforce Trades Higher After Big Q1 Earnings Beat

The Street Remains Bullish On Salesforce Despite Concerning Guidance

Screenshot courtesy of Salesforce and CNBC. 

Posted-In: cloud CNBC Jim Cramer Marc BenioffMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM)

28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, CME Group, Microsoft And More
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of ADP Report
8 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2019
6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Salesforce Trades Higher After Big Q1 Earnings Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

GBP/USD: Learning To Ignore Brexit And Finding Reasons To Rise