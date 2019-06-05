Cloud software company salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported first-quarter results Tuesday that showed 24-percent growth in revenue, which solidifies the company's status as being "No. 1" in the sector, company CEO Marc Benioff told CNBC's Jim Cramer.

What Happened

Salesforce is first in customer relationship management, which happens to be the fastest-growing segment of enterprise software, Benioff said during Cramer's daily "Mad Money" show.

"Every company and every industry and every government [agency]" has a need to re-establish how they interact with customers, the CEO said.

"This is what is driving our growth — it's pure and simple."

Why It's Important

Among the many entities going through a digital transformation are a handful of U.S. government entities, including the USDA, Department of Education and Department of Interior, Benioff said.

Salesforce is able to offer the federal government the "rapid, successful, digital transformation that they need," he said.

What's Next: 'Reskilling America'

During a recent event, Salesforce signed a pledge with Ivanka Trump to help create millions of jobs for Americans, Benioff said.

The "reskilling America" initiative is not only meant to help people participate in the "fourth industrial revolution," but to set up Salesforce for a "tremendous future," the CEO said.

One of the ways Salesforce hopes to spur job creation is through offering free training on Trailhead.com, he said. Anyone who was employed in a "job that doesn't exist anymore" can learn multiple new skills to work on Salesforce's platform, the CEO said.

"We want everyone to be as successful as we are."

Screenshot courtesy of Salesforce and CNBC.