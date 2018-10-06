Infographic: How Blockchain Tech Can Improve Well-Being

An age of technology breakthroughs and exponential advancements is well-established, according to a study by HighVibeNetwork. The development of self-driving cars, robots and artificial intelligence embodies what's known as a "token economy."

What To Know

The term token economy can be described as one that “rewards specific user behavior with tokens, or something that can be exchanged for something valuable, and also enables us to store value in a very effective way that eliminates third parties.”

In this way, HighVibeNetwork produced an infographic to demonstrate blockchain technology’s benefit on personal development and overall wellness.

Based on the infographic, meditation and yoga are rapidly becoming more common, while digital music services are offering more relaxation opportunities and electronic learning.

Infographic courtesy of highvibe.network.

Why It’s Important

According to data from the Pew Research Center, 95 percent of Americans own a cell-phone of some kind, while 75 percent own a laptop or desktop computer.

Given this information, users of all demographics are becoming hyperexposed to applications and information.

As the amount of technology reliance increases, so will the push for tech-based self-help programs.

