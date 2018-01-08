Orkin's Top 10 Bed Bug Cities: Did Your Hometown Make The List?

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL)'s Orkin unit release a ranking that no one wants to see their home town included in: the top 50 bed bug cities.

What You Need To Know

Orkin listed 50 American cities which hold the unfortunate title of being the most infested with bed bugs. The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2016 through the end of November 2017. The list includes both residential and commercial properties.

Unfortunately, Baltimore holds on to the title as the most infested city. Other notable highlights include Dallas-Fort Worth now ranking in the top 10; San Diego and Albany rejoining the top 50 list; and New Orleans and Flint joining the list for the first time.

Orkin's top 10 bed bug cities are:

Baltimore

Washington, D.C.

Chicago

Los Angeles

Columbus

Cincinnati

Detroit

New York City

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose

Dallas-Fort Worth

Why It's Important

"The number of bed bug infestations in the United States is still rising," said Dr. Tim Husen, an Orkin entomologist. "They continue to invade our homes and businesses on a regular basis because they are not seasonal pests and only need blood to survive."

What's Next?

"Bed bugs are an elusive threat to your household and beyond, as they can reproduce quickly and travel on your belongings, so it's critical to detect and treat for them as early as possible," the report said. "Anyone who suspects a bed bug infestation should contact a pest management professional immediately."

Photo from Wikimedia.